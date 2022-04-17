Uganda Is Ready for A Female Bishop- Archbishop Kaziimba

In short
The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, reiterated the call during the Easter Sunday Service at All Saints’ Cathedral, Kampala as he was reflecting on the role of women in the Church.
Uganda Is Ready for A Female Bishop- Archbishop Kaziimba17 Apr 2022, 15:07 Comments 228 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Report
Rev. Canon Dr Rebecca Margaret Nyegenye, the Provost at All Saints’ Cathedral is currently the highest-ranking female priests in the Church of Uganda.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.