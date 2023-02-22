Godfrey Eyoku
Uganda, Kenya Agree to Enhance Cross-Border Peace

Uganda and Kenyan deligation during closed door meeting in Moroto

In short
The two countries agreed to operationalize Kenya-Uganda MoU, by the establishment of a Joint Technical Steering Committee, which will come up with funding and resource mobilization strategies as provided for under Article 4 of the MoU

 

