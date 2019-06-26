Alex Otto
Uganda, Kenya Faceoff in FIBA Zone Five Qualifiers

Uganda Gazelles and Silverbacks poster FUBA

The Ugandan side, ranked 98 by FIBA, will rely on the services of former NBA Star Brandon Davis, North Dakota Player Deng Geu, Robinson Opong from Canada, and a selection of top Ugandan local players Jimmy Enabu,Tony Drileba and James Okello, Among others.

 

