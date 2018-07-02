Uganda Drops Out of World Basketball Cup Bid

In short
On the first day of the games the Silverbacks lost 66-109 to Nigeria at Lagos Stadium and suffered another lost to Mali 80-95 on Saturday.
Uganda Drops Out of World Basketball Cup Bid2 Jul 2018, 11:36 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Updates
