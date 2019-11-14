Uganda Lagging Behind in Implementing UN Convention On Rights of Children-UNICEF

In short
According to UNICEF, Uganda still has a long way to go in implementing the convention which it ratified in 1990.
Kampala, Uganda
According to UNICEF, even if Uganda ratified the UNCRC in 1990, a number of children's rights are not known by even parents or the children themselves
