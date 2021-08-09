Uganda Law Society Cleared to Conduct Online AGM

In short
The permission follows a successful application by the Uganda Law Society-ULS which was supported by an affidavit by its current president Pheona Nabasa Wall, who told the court that the ULS Act requires them to conduct an AGM annually as soon as convenient, after December 31.
Uganda Law Society Cleared to Conduct Online AGM9 Aug 2021, 19:59 Comments 107 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Lawyer Steven Kalali Pheona Wall Nabasa ULS Uganda Law Society
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.