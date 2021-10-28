In short
On September 10 2021, the Uganda Law Society-ULS named Wameli as the criminal defense lawyer of the year. The ULS Annual General Meeting also voted Wameli and Company Advocates, which employs eight Advocates as the law firm of the year.
Uganda Law Society Fundraising for Lawyer Anthony Wameli's Hospital Bill28 Oct 2021, 13:46 Comments 140 Views Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Anthony Wameli Boston Medical Centre Pheona Wall Nabasa Stage four cancer Uganda Law Society Wameli and Company Advocates
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.