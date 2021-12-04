Uganda Loses UGX 20 Trillion Through Corruption Annually-IG

In short
According to the survey, at least 131 billion Shillings is lost through taxation, 459 billion Shilling lost in user fees utilities, another 820 billion Shillings lost in natural resources, and 15 billion Shillings lost in environmental degradation.
Uganda Loses UGX 20 Trillion Through Corruption Annually-IG4 Dec 2021, 09:45 Comments 241 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Corruprion
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.