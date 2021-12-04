Samuel Amanya
09:52

Uganda Loses UGX 20 Trillion Through Corruption Annually-IG

4 Dec 2021, 09:45 Comments 241 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Local government Updates
IGG and KICK-U officials arriving at Cephas Inn in Kabale district

IGG and KICK-U officials arriving at Cephas Inn in Kabale district

In short
According to the survey, at least 131 billion Shillings is lost through taxation, 459 billion Shilling lost in user fees utilities, another 820 billion Shillings lost in natural resources, and 15 billion Shillings lost in environmental degradation.

 

Tagged with: Corruprion

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.