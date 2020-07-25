In short
Jas Bedi, the executive director of Fine Spinners Uganda, a Bugolobi-based cloth maker, said on Saturday that Uganda was earning just USD50m (Shs 184.6billion) annually from raw cotton exports. He that if the country makes a simple t-shirt or any textile out of that cotton, the market can push as high USD750million from exports.
Uganda Losing UGX2.5 Trillion Annually By Exporting Raw Cotton Top story25 Jul 2020, 14:41 Comments 122 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Updates
Tagged with: Cotton Uganda Fine Spinners Jas Bedi Jolly Sabune
