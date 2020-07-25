Mwesigwa Alon
Uganda Losing UGX2.5 Trillion Annually By Exporting Raw Cotton Top story

Uganda was said to have a promising cotton industry in 1960s. Photo by UNCTAD

In short
Jas Bedi, the executive director of Fine Spinners Uganda, a Bugolobi-based cloth maker, said on Saturday that Uganda was earning just USD50m (Shs 184.6billion) annually from raw cotton exports. He that if the country makes a simple t-shirt or any textile out of that cotton, the market can push as high USD750million from exports.

 

