Pamela Mawanda
12:30

Uganda Lost Control of COVID-19 Pandemic in August- Dr Musenero Top story

24 Mar 2021, 12:25 Comments 296 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
COVID-19 Virus Courtesy Photo

In short
Musenero, an epidemiologist by training, says that the country had full control of the disease between March and July 2020. During this time, she says, it was easy to trace all the COVID-19 cases and their contacts for care and quarantine, which gave the country a better chance to control the disease.

 

