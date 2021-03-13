Uganda-Made Bus Excites Mbale as Citizens Demand for Kiira Airplane Next

In short
While Mbale RDC Pamela Watuwa said beginning to manufacture buses in fulfillment of government's industrialization policy that for increasing youth employment and boosting exports, Ronald Owembale and his fellow boda boda riders said that after buses, they now expect Kiira Motors to start making aircrafts.
Uganda-Made Bus Excites Mbale as Citizens Demand for Kiira Airplane Next13 Mar 2021, 18:57 Comments 79 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
