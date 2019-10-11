Peter Labeja
07:24

Uganda Manufacturers Seek 30 Acres in Naguru Housing Estate

11 Oct 2019, 07:24 Comments 104 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Local government Tourism Report
A Walking Tractor Exhibited During The Trade Fair in Lugogo Show Ground

A Walking Tractor Exhibited During The Trade Fair in Lugogo Show Ground

In short
Mubarak Kirunda Nkutu, the Director Membership Services at Uganda Manufacturers Association – UMA says that the current showground has become too small. He says they need more land to expand the available space to reflect the impressive growth the trade fair records every year.

 

Tagged with: Uganda Manufacturers Association Asks Govt for 30 Acres of Naguru Housing Estate
Mentioned: Uganda Manufacturers Association –UMA

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.