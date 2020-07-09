Uganda May Not Produce Oil Until 2025 – World Bank

In short
In its Economic Update report, the bank says “the sharp decline in world oil prices resulting from the COVID-19 crisis could delay oil sector investments in the medium term and oil production beyond 2025”
Uganda May Not Produce Oil Until 2025 – World Bank9 Jul 2020, 14:38 Comments 129 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Updates
