Mwesigwa Alon
14:40

Uganda May Not Produce Oil Until 2025 – World Bank

9 Jul 2020, 14:38 Comments 129 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Updates
In short
In its Economic Update report, the bank says “the sharp decline in world oil prices resulting from the COVID-19 crisis could delay oil sector investments in the medium term and oil production beyond 2025”

 

