UMA General Secretary, Dr. Mukuza Muhereza issued the ultimatum while addressing journalists in Fort portal Tourism city on Tuesday. He explained that medics in various health units across the country have continued to risk their lives COVID-19 patients without protective gears, which has continued exposing them to infection.
Uganda Medical Association Gives Gov't Three Months Ultimatum On Proposed Pledges24 Aug 2021, 20:40 Comments 233 Views Health Western Updates
Dr.Mark Bwanika From Rocket Health Uganda ,Dr Richard Idro U.M.A President and Dr Oscar Kaliisa Deputy Director Fort portal Regional Refferal Hospital Pause With the donatted consignment In Fort portal.
