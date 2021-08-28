Fahad Muganga
Uganda Men’s Netball Team Intensifies Prep for Netball Championship

28 Aug 2021 Kampala, Uganda
Team in training. Courtsey Picture

The team’s head coach Vicent Kiwanuka recently summoned a 26-man squad to begin residential training at Kampala University. The team had three test games against National Insurance Corporation Netball Club, Police Netball Club and Weyonje Netball Club to test their skills.

 

