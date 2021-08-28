Uganda Men’s Netball Team Intensifies Prep for Netball Championship

In short
The team’s head coach Vicent Kiwanuka recently summoned a 26-man squad to begin residential training at Kampala University. The team had three test games against National Insurance Corporation Netball Club, Police Netball Club and Weyonje Netball Club to test their skills.
Uganda Men’s Netball Team Intensifies Prep for Netball Championship28 Aug 2021, 03:31 Comments 125 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
