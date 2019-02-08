Uganda Meritocracy Party Opens Office

In short
The acting vice president and spokesperson, Ouma Simon Peter said their activities in the coming months will include countrywide popularization of the party and recruitment of members, finalising submission of requirements to the Electoral Commission to get registration certificate.
Uganda Meritocracy Party Opens Office8 Feb 2019, 17:21 Comments 98 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
Uganda Meritocracy Party founding members addressing journalists after unveiling their office
