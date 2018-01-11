Uganda Needs Growth with Transformation – Dr Kaberuka

In short

Renowned economist Dr Donald Kaberuka says Uganda, like other African countries, needs economic growth that is a means to transformation by providing equality of opportunities for all. Dr Kabureka, the 7th President of the African Development Bank Group and the Chairman of the Board of Directors 2005 - 2015, said this in a keynote address at the inaugural Professor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile Centre of Excellence Business Dialogue in Kampala.