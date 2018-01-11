Uganda Needs Growth with Transformation – Dr Kaberuka

In short
Renowned economist Dr Donald Kaberuka says Uganda, like other African countries, needs economic growth that is a means to transformation by providing equality of opportunities for all. Dr Kabureka, the 7th President of the African Development Bank Group and the Chairman of the Board of Directors 2005 - 2015, said this in a keynote address at the inaugural Professor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile Centre of Excellence Business Dialogue in Kampala.
Uganda Needs Growth with Transformation – Dr Kaberuka11 Jan 2018, 17:56 Comments 43 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Report
Dr Donald Kaberuka delivering the keynote speech at the inaugural Professor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile Centre of Excellence Business Dialogue in Kampala. Login to license this image from 1$.
