Uganda Needs An Additional 225 Ambulances to Have a Fully Functional Emergency Service Top story

3 Aug 2021, 22:58 Comments 200 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
The Well Stocked Ambulances

In short
Dr. John Baptist Waniaye, the Commissioner in Charge of Emergency Services in the Ministry of Health, says that the available ambulances are insufficient to serve the entire country. He says that due to the limited number of ambulances, the response time to emergencies is poor.

 

