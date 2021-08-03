In short
Dr. John Baptist Waniaye, the Commissioner in Charge of Emergency Services in the Ministry of Health, says that the available ambulances are insufficient to serve the entire country. He says that due to the limited number of ambulances, the response time to emergencies is poor.
Uganda Needs An Additional 225 Ambulances to Have a Fully Functional Emergency Service Top story3 Aug 2021, 22:58 Comments 200 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.