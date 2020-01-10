Uganda Needs Ugx 5 Billion to Avert Looming Locust Invasion

In short
There are fears that some of the swarms could move further Western into Turkana county, probably by Mid-January 2020, with likely potential and risk that they could spill over into Karamoja, in the North-Eastern region of Uganda. The area shares a border with Turkana County.
Uganda Needs Ugx 5 Billion to Avert Looming Locust Invasion10 Jan 2020, 14:20 Comments 248 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Environment East Africa Updates
According to Scientists, one desert locust can eat up to 2 grams of food or vegetation a day
