Uganda Not at Risk of Monkeypox -MOH

In short

As cases of monkeypox continue to spread in Europe and the U.S, Ugandan health officials have downplayed the threat the viral disease may pose to the country. Although Uganda neighbours DRC which is monkeypox endemic, the country has never reported an outbreak of the disease which authorities say could be a sign of immunity among the population. The majority of the cases in other countries beyond Africa have been reported from communities where men have sex with fellow men.