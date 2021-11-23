Flavia Nassaka
Uganda Not Yet Recognized As Vaccine Manufacturer

Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

AVMI Executive Director Dr. Patrick Tippoo says they are unaware of any initiative by Uganda towards manufacturing and added that only four countries that have not yet started actual manufacturing have been recognized adding that for any country hoping to start production, it not only requires a lot of money but determination and patience.

 

