Uganda Not Yet Recognized As Vaccine Manufacturer

AVMI Executive Director Dr. Patrick Tippoo says they are unaware of any initiative by Uganda towards manufacturing and added that only four countries that have not yet started actual manufacturing have been recognized adding that for any country hoping to start production, it not only requires a lot of money but determination and patience.
Uganda Not Yet Recognized As Vaccine Manufacturer23 Nov 2021, 12:01 Comments 218 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
