Uganda on High Alert as Ebola Devastates DRC Border Areas

In short
Following the confirmation of deaths in the area, the Ministry of Health has procured five walk-through scanners to detect peoples temperatures. The scanners will be placed at border crossings, according to Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Senior Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Health.
Uganda on High Alert as Ebola Devastates DRC Border Areas17 Sep 2018, 16:06 Comments 235 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Analysis
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.