While the current outbreak is located on the Western side of the country which is nearer Congo-Brazzaville and the Central African Republic than Uganda, the Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng says Uganda is not relaxing since the disease was detected late in the DR Congo and could have spread to areas nearer the Ugandan border.
Uganda on High Alert Following Ebola Outbreak in DR Congo
28 Apr 2022
