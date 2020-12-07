Uganda only Detecting 10% of COVID-19 Infections

In short
Data from the health ministry shows that to date, over 600,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Analysis based on the explanation of health experts shows that around 5.1 to 5.4 million cases have not detected
Uganda only Detecting 10% of COVID-19 Infections7 Dec 2020, 19:22 Comments 127 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Infections Uganda Under detecting COVID-19 cases Uganda only Detecting 10 per cent of COVID infections
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.