Pamela Mawanda
19:24

Uganda only Detecting 10% of COVID-19 Infections

7 Dec 2020, 19:22 Comments 127 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
COVID 19 Virus

COVID 19 Virus

In short
Data from the health ministry shows that to date, over 600,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Analysis based on the explanation of health experts shows that around 5.1 to 5.4 million cases have not detected

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Infections Uganda Under detecting COVID-19 cases Uganda only Detecting 10 per cent of COVID infections
Mentioned: Ministry of Health

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.