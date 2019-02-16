Dear Jeanne
Uganda Police To Watermark Bond Papers

16 Feb 2019
In short
The decision is part of an Anti-Corruption strategy recently launched and adopted by the Uganda Police Force top management. The watermarking lies on top of the list of nine strategies that have been adopted and await implementation and evaluation.

 

