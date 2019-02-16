Uganda Police To Watermark Bond Papers

In short
The decision is part of an Anti-Corruption strategy recently launched and adopted by the Uganda Police Force top management. The watermarking lies on top of the list of nine strategies that have been adopted and await implementation and evaluation.
Uganda Police To Watermark Bond Papers16 Feb 2019, 19:30 Comments 165 Views Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: corruption investigation transparency
Mentioned: assistant inspector general of police anti corruption uganda police force edward ochom criminal investigations commander criminal investigations irene mulyagonja the inspector general of government
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.