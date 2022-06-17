Godfrey Eyoku
00:38

Uganda Police Unveils New Uniform for ASTUs Operating in Karamoja

17 Jun 2022, 00:31 Comments 53 Views Karamoja, Uganda Crime Security Report
Asample of new uniforms for ASTU personnels

Asample of new uniforms for ASTU personnels

In short
Micheal Longole, the Mt Moroto regional police spokesperson told URN that the Unit which is directly charged with responsibility of mitigating cattle thefts and operating in Karamoja and the neighbouring districts is changing its uniform for easy identification and to suit the environment its forces are operating in.

 

Tagged with: ASTU Karamoja operations against cattle rustlers police  new uniforms
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.