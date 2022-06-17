Uganda Police Unveils New Uniform for ASTUs Operating in Karamoja

In short
Micheal Longole, the Mt Moroto regional police spokesperson told URN that the Unit which is directly charged with responsibility of mitigating cattle thefts and operating in Karamoja and the neighbouring districts is changing its uniform for easy identification and to suit the environment its forces are operating in.
Uganda Police Unveils New Uniform for ASTUs Operating in Karamoja17 Jun 2022, 00:31 Comments 53 Views Karamoja, Uganda Crime Security Report
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
