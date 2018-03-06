In short
The new administration is challenged to restore intelligence-led policing including returning an organ similar to former Special Branch for police intelligence gathering.
Uganda Police: The load that Awaits Okoth Ochola
6 Mar 2018
Incomng Inspector General of Police, Okoth Ochola recieving President Museveni. Museveni was returning from Burundi. Login to license this image from 1$.
