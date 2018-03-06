Michael Wambi
19:40

Uganda Police: The load that Awaits Okoth Ochola Top story

6 Mar 2018, 17:13 Comments 208 Views Crime Analysis
Incomng Inspector General of Police, Okoth Ochola recieving President Museveni. Museveni was returning from Burundi. Michael Wambi

Incomng Inspector General of Police, Okoth Ochola recieving President Museveni. Museveni was returning from Burundi. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The new administration is challenged to restore intelligence-led policing including returning an organ similar to former Special Branch for police intelligence gathering.

 

Tagged with: crime preventers crime intelligence general kale kayihura igp tenure kale kayihura okoth ochola new igp
Mentioned: uganda police uganda police force

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.