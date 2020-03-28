Uganda Prisons Creates Isolation Centres for New Suspects on Remand

In short
Uganda Prison's Service Spokesperson Frank Baine says that the newly constructed Kitalya Min Max Prison in Wakiso will be holding all suspects remanded from Kampala Metropolitan Area at this time. The facility which was built to hold inmates on longer sentences has been empty at the moment and is now seen as a perfect place of isolation.
Uganda Prisons Creates Isolation Centres for New Suspects on Remand28 Mar 2020, 16:58 Comments 194 Views Wakiso, Uganda Health Human rights Misc Report
