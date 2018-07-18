Uganda Procures Two Airbus Planes

In short
French Aircraft manufacturer airbus announced on Wednesday evening that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Uganda for procurement of two airbus planes. It was a second deal announced in a day. Earlier, Canadian plane manufacturer Bombardier announced that it had signed a purchase agreement with Uganda for delivery of four aircrafts.
