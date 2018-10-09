Uganda Pseudo Democracy-FDC President

In short
The FDC National Chairperson, Wasswa Biriggwa clarified their position on the people power campaign, saying it is a child of defiance. He called onto opposition parties to harmonize their forces in the struggle to liberate Uganda.
Uganda Pseudo Democracy-FDC President9 Oct 2018, 17:45 Comments 126 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Updates
FDC Leaders during the parallel independence days celebrations
