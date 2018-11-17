In short
Uganda Cranes have qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON after defeating Cape Verde 1-0 on Saturday in a Group L qualifier match played at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.
Uganda Qualify For 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations Top story17 Nov 2018, 19:08 Comments 172 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Analysis
Uganda Cranes team before facing Cape Verde on Saturday. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.