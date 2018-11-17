Andrew Jackson Oryada
Uganda Qualify For 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations Top story

17 Nov 2018, 19:08 Comments 172 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Analysis
Uganda Cranes team before facing Cape Verde on Saturday. courtesy photo (Fufa)

In short
Uganda Cranes have qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON after defeating Cape Verde 1-0 on Saturday in a Group L qualifier match played at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

 

