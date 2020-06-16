Alex Otto
22:37

Uganda Railways Corporation Needs UGX 93 Bn to Mitigate COVID-19 Effects

16 Jun 2020, 22:30 Comments 98 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Parliament Updates
Works Ministry officials led by former Minister Azuba inspect train wheels

Works Ministry officials led by former Minister Azuba inspect train wheels

In short
The Uganda Railway Corporation (URC) is seeking 93.5 Billion shillings to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the sub sector and also repair and maintain its assets.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Railway lockdown truck drivers uganda railway corporation
Mentioned: uganda railways cooperation

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.