The Uganda Railway Corporation (URC) is seeking 93.5 Billion shillings to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the sub sector and also repair and maintain its assets.
Uganda Railways Corporation Needs UGX 93 Bn to Mitigate COVID-19 Effects
16 Jun 2020
Kampala, Uganda
