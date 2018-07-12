Christopher Kisekka
16:36

Uganda Railways Starts Revamping Port Bell Top story

12 Jul 2018, 16:35 Comments 147 Views Wakiso, Uganda Business and finance East Africa Updates
School children touring the dilapidated vessels at Port Bell, Luzira. The port and the vessels are yet to be renovated in order to handle major cargo via the recently reopened Central Polygon Route Christopher Kisekka

School children touring the dilapidated vessels at Port Bell, Luzira. The port and the vessels are yet to be renovated in order to handle major cargo via the recently reopened Central Polygon Route Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Annet Namuli, a restaurant operator at Luzira says traffic at the port has increased over the past few weeks compared to the past. The port has regained life and it is now functioning. The ferry from Tanzania MV Umoja is working and has docked twice ever since the route was reopened bringing a lot of goods and it is loading exports, said Namuli.

 

Tagged with: major development berth remodelling of port bell and jinja piers commissioner tanzania-southern route corridor dar es salam dar es salaam port cargo
Mentioned: uganda railway corporation rift valley railways tanzania ports authority tanzania railways corporation mv umoja mv kabalega mv kaawa mv pamba

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.