Uganda Ranked Among Countries with Bad Sim-Card Registration Policies

Whereas researchers found Uganda doesn’t restrict the number of SIM cards used and enforces the requirement of a warrant to access customer data, the country’s poor score is due to its biometric checks for SIM-card registration
Uganda Ranked Among Countries with Bad Sim-Card Registration Policies9 Jan 2020, 19:43 Comments 206 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
