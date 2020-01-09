Mwesigwa Alon
Uganda Ranked Among Countries with Bad Sim-Card Registration Policies

SIM-card registration in Uganda is mandatory

In short
Whereas researchers found Uganda doesn’t restrict the number of SIM cards used and enforces the requirement of a warrant to access customer data, the country’s poor score is due to its biometric checks for SIM-card registration

 

