Uganda Receives 300,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses From The UK

In short
Andrew Ockenden, the Development Director UK High Commission in Kampala said that Uganda is expected to receive an additional 3 million doses from the UK under the COVAX arrangement.
Uganda Receives 300,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses From The UK19 Aug 2021, 21:22 Comments 135 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Media Report
Andrew Ockenden, the Development Director UK High Commission in Kampala, addressing the media at NMS headoffices in Entebbe
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.