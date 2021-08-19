Joan Akello
21:22

Uganda Receives 300,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses From The UK

19 Aug 2021, 21:22 Comments 135 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Media Report
Andrew Ockenden, the Development Director UK High Commission in Kampala, addressing the media at NMS headoffices in Entebbe

In short
Andrew Ockenden, the Development Director UK High Commission in Kampala said that Uganda is expected to receive an additional 3 million doses from the UK under the COVAX arrangement.

 

