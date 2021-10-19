Uganda Receives Over Ten Million Doses of Polio Vaccines

In short
Dr. Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, the WHO Representative in Uganda is convinced that Uganda will meet the target of ten million children within three days based on its past polio vaccination record.
Tegegn however hopes that the exercise will not disrupt or be disrupted by the ongoing Covid-19 mass vaccination campaign.
Uganda Receives Over Ten Million Doses of Polio Vaccines19 Oct 2021, 21:29 Comments 126 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Politics East Africa Report
