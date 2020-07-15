Pamela Mawanda
In short
The three cases are part of over 2,000 tests that were carried out yesterday. Two of the positive cases are truck drivers who entered the country using the Malaba and Busia points of entry while one case was a community case from Kampala.As the number of COVID-19 cases globally increase, WHO is cautioning leaders to disseminate the right kind of information where COVID-19 is concerned

 

