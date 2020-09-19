Pamela Mawanda
14:40

Uganda Records Highest One-Day Jump in COVID-19 Positive Cases Top story

19 Sep 2020, 14:35 Comments 230 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Breaking news
COVID 19 Virus

COVID 19 Virus

In short
This brings the cumulative number of reported cases in the country to 6,017. According to results released by the health ministry today, Moroto, Kampala and Butaleja accounted for the highest number of cases with 166,85 and 59 respectively. Two new deaths were also reported bringing the number of reported deaths to 63

 

Tagged with: 423 People Test Positive for COVID-1 in Uganda COVID-19 COVID-19 Daily Cases

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.