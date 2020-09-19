In short
This brings the cumulative number of reported cases in the country to 6,017. According to results released by the health ministry today, Moroto, Kampala and Butaleja accounted for the highest number of cases with 166,85 and 59 respectively. Two new deaths were also reported bringing the number of reported deaths to 63
Uganda Records Highest One-Day Jump in COVID-19 Positive Cases
