Dr. Joshua Musinguzi, the head of the AIDS Control Programme, Ministry of Health, says Uganda has a long way to go as far as male circumcision as a preventive measure against HIV is concerned because currently less than 80 percent of men are circumcised.
Uganda Registers Decline in Safe Male Circumcision
Esther Mbayo, minister for Presidency greeting delegates at the conference Login to license this image from 1$.
