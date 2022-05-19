Uganda Registers Decline in the Number of Mothers Dying Daily During Delivery

In short
According to reports from the Ministry of Health, 5 mothers who deliver in health facilities are dying. This is 11 women less than the 16 mothers registered in the 2016 Uganda Demographics and Health Survey.
Uganda Registers Decline in the Number of Mothers Dying Daily During Delivery19 May 2022, 14:20 Comments 176 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Many pregnant women do not visit health facilities for antenatal sessions Login to license this image from 1$.
