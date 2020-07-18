Alex Otto
Uganda Registers Six New Cases of COVID-19

18 Jul 2020, 15:27 Comments 205 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
The search for a COVID-19 vaccine is the priority for nations across the World Courtesy of Oxford University

According to the test results released by the Ministry of health, four of the returnees were from South Africa while one is an Indian national, who came from India.

 

