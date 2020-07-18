Uganda Registers Six New Cases of COVID-19

In short
According to the test results released by the Ministry of health, four of the returnees were from South Africa while one is an Indian national, who came from India.
Uganda Registers Six New Cases of COVID-1918 Jul 2020, 15:27 Comments 205 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Courtesy of Oxford University
The search for a COVID-19 vaccine is the priority for nations across the World
