Uganda Releases, Deports 13 More Rwandans

In short
The Foreign Affairs Minister, Sam Kutesa,, says the release of the Rwandan nationals is part of Uganda’s effort to normalize relation with her neighbor that fell apart at the beginning of last year, leading to the closure of Gatuna border.
Uganda Releases, Deports 13 More Rwandans18 Feb 2020, 17:32 Comments 125 Views Human rights Misc East Africa Report
In short
Mentioned: Sam Kutesa Noel Mucyo John Bosco Yoweri Museveni minister of Foreign Affairs Ukwigezi Narcise Abokuremeye Alphonse José Mourinho
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.