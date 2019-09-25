Uganda Reports Shortage of Ebola Vaccines

In short
Uganda embarked on vaccinating its front line and health workers in November last year. By March, over 4,000 personnel from high-risk districts had been immunized during an exercise that involved a drug that is still undergoing a clinical trial.
Uganda Reports Shortage of Ebola Vaccines25 Sep 2019, 17:35 Comments 133 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Report
