Uganda Road Traffic Deaths Climb to 12 People per Day

In short
The traffic police statistics show 118 people were killed in road crashes between April 24 and May 4th. These 10 days road crash deaths translate into 12 people or more dying every day.
Uganda Road Traffic Deaths Climb to 12 People per Day8 May 2022, 18:24 Comments 216 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
