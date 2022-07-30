In short
Australia’s Captain Nick Malouf started with a bang as he collected a loose ball to race away and open the scoring in a Group D match at the Coventry Stadium in Birmingham. But Desire Ayera gave Uganda a 7-5 lead at the break.
Uganda Rugby 7s Hold Giants Australia In Commonwealth Games Top story30 Jul 2022, 08:20 Comments 221 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
