Fahad Muganga
07:23

Uganda Rugby Cranes face Kenya, Spain and Canada in Emirates Invitational 7s

8 Apr 2021, 07:09 Comments 184 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
uganda-sevens-team. Courtsey picture

uganda-sevens-team. Courtsey picture

In short
Uganda Rugby sevens Coach Tolbert Onyango appreciated the group his side was placed in however he said the boys led by Skipper Michael Wokorach are looking forward for a good performance despite devastating performance in first round

 

Tagged with: Emirates Invitational 7s Tolbert Onyango uganda rugby sevens

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.