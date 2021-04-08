Uganda Rugby Cranes face Kenya, Spain and Canada in Emirates Invitational 7s

In short
Uganda Rugby sevens Coach Tolbert Onyango appreciated the group his side was placed in however he said the boys led by Skipper Michael Wokorach are looking forward for a good performance despite devastating performance in first round
Uganda Rugby Cranes face Kenya, Spain and Canada in Emirates Invitational 7s8 Apr 2021, 07:09 Comments 184 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
