Uganda Runs Out of Election Symbols, Creates More

Returning Officer Ivan Munanura says they have registered such high numbers of candidates in some electoral areas that have exhausted the ten symbols originally approved by the national EC
Uganda Runs Out of Election Symbols, Creates More28 Sep 2020, 18:59 Comments 126 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Election Report
