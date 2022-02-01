Samuel Amanya
22:01

Uganda-Rwanda Border Reopening: Katuna Border Registers Slight Increase of Trucks

1 Feb 2022, 21:59 Comments 148 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda East Africa Business and finance Updates
Some of the trucks at Katuna border

Some of the trucks at Katuna border

In short
Honest Tahinduka, a clearing agent at the Katuna border told URN on Tuesday evening that he had cleared three trucks, which he described as a positive development. He revealed that when the border closed, he joined iron ore mining due to unemployment.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.