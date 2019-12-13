Uganda-Rwanda Meeting On Today at Munyonyo

In short
Ofwono Opondo, the Uganda government spokesperson, said on Thursday evening that “the meeting at Munyonyo is follow up to one held in Kigali in September to concretize the issues in the memorandum of understating signed in Luanda Angola in August 2019.”
Uganda-Rwanda Meeting On Today at Munyonyo13 Dec 2019, 07:24 Comments 166 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: Rwanda-Uganda border row
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.