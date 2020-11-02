Uganda, S.sudan Border Clashes Keep Farmers from Gardens

In short
This follows clashes between Uganda People Defense Forces-UPDF Soldiers and South Sudan People’s Defense Forces at Otwilo in Pangira Parish, near Ngomoromo border post. The UPDF shot dead two South Sudan People’s Defense Forces soldiers and captured one alive with three guns.
Uganda, S.sudan Border Clashes Keep Farmers from Gardens2 Nov 2020, 19:00 Comments 111 Views Lamwo, Uganda Northern Agriculture Security Updates
